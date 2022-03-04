Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, Change of Guard Ceremony to resume for public next week

The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex as well as the Change of Guard Ceremony, which were discontinued since January 1 due to rising Covid cases, will resume for public from next week, it was announced on Friday

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing from Tuesday, i.e., March 8. It will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday (six days in a week) except on gazetted holidays.

Visitors will be allowed in the Museum in four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available from March 12 and it will be open on every Saturday and Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in three pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

The newly developed Arogya Vanam will also be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tour.

The Change of Guard Ceremony will take place on every Saturday (except on gazetted holidays) from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. from March 12, it said.

Online booking for tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Change of Guard Ceremony is compulsory and can be done at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ rbtour/, the communique said.

