Rashtriya Seva Sangam in Jaipur from April 7-9

Rashtriya Seva Bharti, an active organisation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will organise three-day Rashtriya Seva Sangam at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jaipur, beginning April 7.

RSS Sar Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will inaugurate the event which is likely to be attended by more than 4000 representatives of over 1,000 service organisations working in the social sector across the country.

As per RSS workers, the event is being organised by Rashtriya Seva Bharti every five years. First Seva Sangam was organised in the year 2010 in Bangalore and attended by 980 delegates.

In 2015, the second Seva Sangam was organised in New Delhi and attended by 3,500 delegates. Now the third Seva Sangam is going to be held in Jaipur.

Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal will also participate in the Sangam.

Keshav Vidyapeeth has been transformed into different cities for the three-day Seva Sangam.

