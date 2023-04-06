The Rashtriya Sewa Bharti’s three-day conclave began at Keshav Vidyapeeth in Jamdoli here on Thursday.

The three-day Rashtriya Sewa Sangam 2023 witnesses participation of 3000 volunteers from more than 800 organisations from across the country. The inaugural session was attended by General Secretary Renu Pathak and Vishwa Jagriti Mision founder Acharya Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj.

“The main and implicit objective of this convention is to build a harmonious, capable, self-reliant and self-reliant society and a prosperous India by establishing synergy between the collective efforts of the voluntary organisations associated with Rashtriya Seva Bharti. This is our third edition of the Rashtriya Sewa Sangam which was earlier organized in 2015 and 2010. The congregation is in line with appreciating all volunteers who have been working tirelessly throughout the country to make progress in society,” Pathak said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Piramal Group Chairman Mumbai Ajay Piramal are among the dignitaries who will attend the programme.

