Rasika Dugal on ‘The Broken Table’: There’s a wide audience for short films

Actress Rasika Dugal is known for her performance in a number of TV shows, web series, and films. Now she is seen starring in a short film ‘The Broken Table’ also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, who is playing Giri, a person suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, to whom Rasika plays a caregiver and a budding psychologist.

The ‘Mirzapur’ actor said: “I am delighted that this simple yet unusual story about love and acceptance is resonating with people. I am always intrigued by the precision required for storytelling in the short film format. And I am happy that there is a wide audience for short films who are noticing and appreciating the nuances of this kind of storytelling.”

Rasika was seen in TV shows such as ‘Upanishad Ganga’, ‘Kismat’, ‘Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik’. She also acted in movies like ‘Anwar’, ‘Bombay Talkies’, ‘Hijack’, ‘Aurangzeb’, and ‘Lust Stories’, among others.

About her experience working with Naseeruddin Shah, she said: “Collaborating with Naseer Sahab again was a wonderful experience, every moment with him on set is a masterclass. His commitment to the work never ceases to amaze me and brings out the best in me as an actor.”

Rasika will be seen in 6 different projects this year, Supernatural Horror ‘Adhura’, black comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, dramedy ‘Little Thomas’, and the action-crime thriller ‘Mirzapur 3’.

