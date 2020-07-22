Rasika Dugal puts on her dancing shoes for ‘Lootcase’

Actress Rasika Dugal always wondered if she would ever get the chance to do a quintessential Bollywood film. With her latest, it seems her wish has been fulfilled.

Rasika’s upcoming film, “Lootcase”, is an all-out family entertainer that allows her to put on her dancing shoes for a song.

“I am thrilled that I am in a film which has a lip synced song ! And that I got to dance to it. Before this, I was beginning to wonder if my career would be devoid of this quintessential Bollywood experience,” Rasika said.

“Filming for the song sequence was a totally new experience for me and a lot of fun. Choreographer Adil Shaikh and his team made it feel like a breeze,” she added.