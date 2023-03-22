ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rasika Dugal set to reprise role as Neeti Singh in ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3

Acclaimed actress Rasika Dugal is all set to reprise her role as Neeti Singh in the third season of the critically acclaimed series ‘Delhi Crime’.

The news was confirmed by the actress herself in a recent Instagram post, just in time for the fourth anniversary of the show’s first season.

Rasika’s portrayal of Neeti Singh was both convincing and emotional, and she brought an added layer of depth to the already complex narrative of the show.

Speaking about her return to the series, Rasika Dugal said, “It’s an honour to be part of a show that sheds light on the realities of society we live in. Neeti Singh is very close to my heart, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to bring her to life again in the upcoming season of Delhi Crime.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to exploring more of her and to collaborating with a team that is dedicated to telling important stories with the required skill and sensitivity.”

Apart from ‘Delhi Crime’, Rasika has ‘Spike’, the black comedy thriller ‘Lord Curzun Ki Haveli’, and the supernatural horror ‘Adhura’. She will also be seen in the improvisational comedy ‘Fairy Folk’, the dramedy ‘Little Thomas’, and the highly anticipated action crime thriller ‘Mirzapur 3’.

