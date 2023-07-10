INDIA

Rasika Dugal starts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her role of Beena Tripathi in the streaming show ‘Mirzapur’, has started dubbing for the highly anticipated third season of the popular show. The shoot for ‘Mirzapur 3’ wrapped up successfully a few months ago.

Sharing her excitement, Rasika Dugal took to Instagram to announce the commencement of the dubbing process for Mirzapur 3, hinting at the series progressing towards its final stages of post-production. She posted a picture from the dubbing studio and wrote ” Pirpared rahiyega #DubbingDays #Dubbing #MirzapurSeason3 @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies #Mirzapur3 #BeenaTripathi #Mirzapur #StayTuned.”

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the series has amassed a massive following and established itself as one of the most popular shows in India. Apart from ‘Mirzapur 3’, Rasika has a busy year ahead with a diverse range of projects. ‘Spike’, ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, ‘Fairy Folk’, ‘Little Thomas: Dramedy’ are some of her projects in the pipeline. She will be also seen reprising her role as Neeti Singh in the third season of ‘Delhi Crime’.

2023071037069

