ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rasika Dugal to play Irene Adler in Indian adaptation of ‘Sherlock Holmes’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in the crime series ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’, will be soon seen in the Indian adaptation of ‘Sherlock Holmes’ titled ‘Shekhar Home’. The actress will portray the role of Irene Adler, the only woman to have ever outwitted Sherlock Holmes.

The series will be contextualised in an Indian setting and will be directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The Indian adaptation features Kay Kay Menon as Sherlock Holmes and Ranvir Shorey as Doctor John Watson. The show will also feature Usha Uthup as Mrs Hudson and Koushik Sen as Mycroft Holmes.

The show will have a Bengali touch to its name and personality, making it unique and appealing to audiences in India. The shooting for the show is set to begin soon in Kolkata. The talented cast and crew, along with the unique setting and storyline, make it a promising adaptation of the classic detective story.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in the sports drama ‘Spike’, black comedy thriller – ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, the horror film ‘Adhura’, improv comedy ‘Fairy Folk’, ‘Little Thomas’, and of course her flagship shows ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’.

20230405-132404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jacqueline Fernandez granted permission to fly to Abu Dhabi

    Raashii Khanna: Want people to open their hearts and donate

    Aamir wishes ‘Lagaan’ co-actor Amin Hajee on his directorial debut

    Terence Lewis shares his experience of judging ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’