Rasika Dugal wants the main part in a biopic

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal dreams of starring in a biographical project someday.

“I really aspire to play the main part in a biopic,” Rasika told IANS.

The actress has impressed with her work in films like “Hamid”, “Qissa” and “Manto”, and has also made her mark in web shows such as “Mirzapur” and “Delhi Crime”.

She is now gearing up for some wild and funny stuff. In her upcoming film “Lootcase”, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Rasika gives comedy a shot. The film also features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

“Previously I have done a lot of comedy in theatre and I enjoyed it, and I do think I have a flair for it. But somehow, the opportunities that I have got in films haven’t been in this genre,” said Rasika.

The trailer of “Lootcase” shows Kunal as a middle-class man whose life turns upside down when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. On the other hand, there is a cunning MLA (Gajraj Rao), a police officer (Ranvir Shorey), and a don (Vijay Raaz) who are after the case.

“Lootcase” will release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

“It is a new experience for me and it was quite lovely to work with Rajesh (Krishnan) because he really does have a quirky sense of humour. It was interesting to work with him. It was a fun experience,” she said, about working in the upcoming film.

–IANS

