Rasika Dugal’s ‘Fairy Folk’ to be screened at Sydney Film Festival

Actress Rasika Dugal stars in an improv film ‘Fairy Folk’, which will be screened at the prestigious Sydney Film Festival.

‘Fairy Folk’ will premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, which will take place from June 8-19.

Written and directed by Karan Gour, the film follows the story of a squabbling couple, Ritika and Mohit, who have lost their spark and are tired of each other’s neuroses and failures. More difficulties arise when they come across a genderless being in the woods and it casually follows them home.

The film will be representing Indian cinema at the annual festival.

Rasika says: “It is an actor’s delight to be part of an improvised film. The style of shooting gave us the room to explore the many odd things that people do and say when they find themselves in an unprecedented situation… The beautiful oddities that sometimes get lost in the need to write a logical script.”

“It was so much fun to play off skilled improvisers. This is the kind of film which is a must have in the life of an actor,” she added

Apart from Rasika, Nikhil Desai, Asmit Pathare and Chandrachoor Rai are among its cast members.

Rasika’s upcoming projects include ‘Adhura’, ‘Spike’, ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’ and ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.

