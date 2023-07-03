INDIA

Rasika would get spooked each time she got back from sets of ‘Adhura’

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is gearing up for her upcoming horror series ‘Adhura’, has shared that she used to get spooked out every time she headed back to her room after the shoot, given the eerie atmosphere on the sets of the show.

The series also stars Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora and Poojan Chabra and presents story of a reunion gone wrong.

haring her experience, the actress said: “The eerie atmosphere on set was unlike anything I’ve experienced before which spooked me every time I got back to the room after shooting. The suspenseful storyline and the immersive production design had a profound effect on me. As an actor, I pride myself on immersing myself into my characters, but Adhura took it to another level.”

She further mentioned: “There were moments when the line between fiction and reality blurred, leaving me with a lingering sense of unease even when the cameras stopped rolling. It’s a testament to the exceptional storytelling and the dedication of the entire team. I can’t wait for audiences to feel the same spine-tingling thrill when they watch Adhura.”

Produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, the series also features Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

‘Adhura’ will drop on Prime Video on July 7.

