Peel Region has extended the Residential Rat Control Subsidy Pilot Program to assist homeowners in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon with the costs of controlling rats on the exterior of their residential properties.

The pilot program will now be available until November 30, 2022, and will reimburse eligible homeowners for 50 per cent of the cost, up to a maximum of $200 per calendar year, per residential Peel address.

To qualify for the subsidy, your property should be a free-hold residential, detached, semi-detached, duplex, or triplex residential home located within the Region of Peel.

Rat control services for the exterior of your residential property should also be done by a Region of Peel approved pest control vendor, between March 22, 2021 and November 30, 2022.

3 other requirements include:

Exterior property should be free from contributing conditions such as junk piles, overgrown vegetation, pet waste, bird feeders, compost piles, etc.

Access to the exterior property must be provided on request for regional representative to verify information on the application and to ensure contributing conditions if any exist, have been addressed

Submission of all required documents

Rats seek out places to live that provide them with everything they need to survive, such as food, water, shelter, and safe ways to travel. Some ways you can help keep rats away from your neighbourhood are to eliminate food supply (garbage, bird feeders, etc.), sources of water (fountains, bird baths, etc.), potential shelter (wood piles, tall grass, etc.) and points of entry (seal all holes and cracks).