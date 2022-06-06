India’s leading omni-channel fine jewellery destination and business stalwart Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone on Monday announced the launch of four retail outlets in Delhi-NCR, taking the total count of their stores in the region to 18.

The newly opened outlets are located at some of the most prominent locations and malls of the city — East of Kailash, Kamla Nagar, Gaur City Mall and Ambience Mall.

The company, which was established back in 2011, has been seeing an interesting cross-channel behaviour where a typical user browses their website for at least 2-3 weeks before visiting a store, it said in a statement.

Further, it said 60-70 per cent of the customers tend to shortlist a product first on the website before visiting an exclusive brand store which completes the shopping experience by enabling try-ons and checkout.

“For every one customer who was buying online on BlueStone, surveys revealed that there were 20 others who loved the designs but would require the comfort of a store to make a purchase. Therefore, by having these experiential stores, BlueStone expects to provide its customers a truly omni-channel experience,” the statement said.

All the four new stores house an exclusive collection of 450+ designs individually, handpicked by the merchandise teams across categories such as, necklaces, pendants, rings, earrings, bangles, solitaires, as well as jewellery for men and kids. The jewellery comes with the highest level of certification — hallmarked with HUID from BIS approved labs, IGI, GIA and GSL certifications as well — for gold and diamonds to create their exquisite designs with in-house craftsmanship.

“Jewellery has been an integral part of Indian culture for millennia. The vast geographical landscape of Delhi-NCR has distinct groups of people endorsing distinct styles of jewellery, for fashion as well as cultural significance. Our existing stores in Delhi-NCR are extremely loved, which gave us the confidence to launch 4 more stores in a short span. With these launches, we now have a total of 84 stores spread across the country, giving a strong impetus to our omni-channel retail model which is revolutionizing jewellery buying,” said Sudeep Nagar, Chief Operating Officer of BlueStone.

