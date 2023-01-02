BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Ratan Tata pays rich tributes to ex-Tata honcho Krishna Kumar, funeral today

Ratan Tata on Monday paid glowing tributes to his former close associate R.K. Krishna Kumar who passed away here on New Year Day.

“Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K. Krishna Kumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally,” said Ratan Tata.

He described Krishna Kumar as “a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all”.

The funeral rites of the former Tata Group top executive R.K. Krishna Kumar shall be performed here on Monday afternoon, according to an announcement.

The cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 p.m.

Krishna Kumar, former Director of Tata Sons and ex-Vice-Chairman of IHCL and other companies, passed away here on Sunday, aged 84.

The Tata Group companies, the corporate world and others have paid homage on his passing and recalled his services to the Indian business community.

