BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Rate hike good for banking sector as risk getting re-priced: SBI report

NewsWire
0
19

The decision to hike policy rate will be ultimately good for the banking sector as the risk is getting re-priced properly, SBI’s Economic Research Department said in a report.

“The situation is different than during the global financial crisis wherein the lending started increasing aggressively much before the rate hike cycle began (March 2010 till October 2011),” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India.

Currently, the rate hike cycle has begun and now bank lending will increase factoring in the risk.

In an off-cycle meeting, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect. It also hiked the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent.

On CRR, the report said: “High government borrowing has ruled out the possibility of OMO sale, thus CRR increase seemed as the possible non-disruptive option of absorbing the durable liquidity.”

The bank believes this will open up space for RBI to conduct liquidity management in future through OMO purchases to address duration supply while absorbing some part of the durable liquidity.

20220504-214005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sensex reclaims 50K-mark, auto stocks shine (Ld)

    Easing Covid curbs lift India’s Oct domestic air passenger traffic: IATA

    Energy efficiency must be basis for determining taxation: Kirloskar

    Kashmiri Handicrafts set to dazzle German, European markets