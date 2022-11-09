ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Ratha Saatchi’ is a film based on eminent writer Jeyamohan’s ‘Kaithigal’

NewsWire
0
0

Eminent writer Jeyamohan’s story ‘Kaithigal’ is now being adapted into a film titled ‘Ratha Saatchi’.

Aha Tamil and Magizh Mandram are producing the film that is to be directed by Rafiq Ismail.

Jeyamohan, the eminent writer is known for scripting the story of films like ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ and for penning the dialogues for the screen adaptation of Kalki’s literary classic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

According to Jeyamohan, the story behind the making of Ratha Saatchi deserves to be the subject of another movie.

“A director named Rafiq Ismail approached me and asked for permission to make ‘Kaithigal’ into a film. Within three months of this happening, ace director Mani Ratnam considered adapting this story for the screen.”

“Later, renowned director Vetrimaran too approached me to acquire the rights of the story. I informed them that the story has already been given to Rafiq.”

Music for the film is to be composed by Javed Riaz, and cinematography will be by Jagadheesh Ravi.

The story is a testament to the humanity that exists within armed forces and how it impacts the lives of two individuals.

The film is to feature actors Kanna Ravi, Harish Kumar, Elango Kumaravel, Kalyan Master and Madras Charles.

The OTT platform Aha Tamil will soon stream this film produced by Anitha Mahendran.

20221109-135005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Namrata Shirodkar: Exercise is challenging

    Meet the real ‘heroes’ of 1983 who changed the fortunes of...

    After Shahid and Vidya, Kartik Aaryan on choreographer Roopal Tyagi’s radar

    Music man Ravi Basrur savours success of ‘KGF 2’