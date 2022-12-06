Revolt and revenge form the backdrop for the valour of revolutionaries in ‘RathaSaatchi’, a Tamil original film set for release on local OTT platform aha from December 9.

The movie, adapted from the short story ‘Kaithigal’ from the ‘Venkadal’ book, glorifies the rebellious spirit of ‘Appu’, the most wanted fugitive who battled against slavery and corrupt politicians.

“One man’s revolution is another man’s terrorism”; this power-packed dialogue brings alive the perspective of every person towards a situation. A similar feeling was experienced by a young lad named Appu (Kanna Ravi), who rose to become the people’s person Tamil Nadu had never seen. Touted as the ‘betrayer’ by his own people, ‘RathaSaatchi’ embodies grit and determination.

Ajit Thakur, aha CEO, said, “We believe the story is the most important aspect of any film project. It’s a film with soul; hopefully, everyone would appreciate how the subject has been presented.”

The film is scripted by acclaimed writer Jeyamohan, helmed by debutant director Rafiq Ismail and bankrolled by Turmeric Media and Magizh Mandram.

The cast includes Kanna Ravi, Elango Kumaravel, Kalyan Master, Kalieaswari, Harish Kumar, Arjun Ram, Arumugam Bala, Praveen, Vinod Munna and Madras Vinoth, among others. ‘RathaSaatchi’ has music by Javed Riaz while the cinematography is by Jagadheesh Ravi.

