As the pandemic has hit the marginalised people the most and Delhi-based NGO, Goonj has been right at the front to support them with all sort of necessities ranging from ration and food supplies to emergency Covid requirements such supply of medical oxygen.

The organisation also came out in support of the people affected by the recent cyclones in the country.

Its Ground Report showed that during the April-May 2021, the NGO distributed over 10,000 tonnes of ration and other essentials and reached out to more than 4,50,000+ families.

It also provided more than 4,75,000+ ready meals during April 2020 to May 2021.

Further in terms of hygiene support, Goonj distributed over 10 lakh face masks and over 13 lakh 71,000 thousand cloth sanitary pads.

Based out of the national capital, the NGO worked with over 600+ organisations across the country to offer support to the needy and underprivileged.

It has also appealed for donations and support to provide relief to the survivors of Tauktae and Yaas cyclones.

It is also helping out people in terms of living and is supporting artisans.

Its report said: “India lives and breathes in its art and culture but the community of artists and artisans, the proud custodians of this invaluable wealth are finding a world where the consumption of their art has drastically changed.”

Goonj has been working on multiple levels with them, to keep their art and craft alive by integrating it into its initiatives, it said.

