ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ratna Pathak Shah to make Gujarati film debut with ‘Kutch Express’

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who is known for her iconic character Maya Sarabhai from the Indian sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ is set to make her foray in Gujarati cinema with ‘Kutch Express’. The actress called the film an “unusual opportunity”.

The film, the poster of which was recently released, also stars Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary from ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and Dharmendra Gohil.

Speaking about the film, Ratna Pathak Shah said: “I’ve been looking forward to doing a Gujarati film for a long time, but couldn’t find anything really interesting. Then came this film with a good script and a good team and to be shot in Kutch, so this was irresistible.”

She also mentioned that the reason she chose the film is because it has a point to make: “It also happened to be a film that had a point to make and was not sentimental or regressive. An unusual opportunity.”

The film will be released on January 6, 2023.

20221118-150802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’ gets UA Certificate

    Shlok Sharma’s ‘Two Sisters and a Husband’, India’s official entry to...

    Arslan Goni: When I put something out in public, I don’t...

    Santhanam-starrer ‘Gulu Gulu’ cleared for release with U/A certificate