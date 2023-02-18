INDIA

Rats ‘gnaw at ganja’ in Kerala court; will the culprit get away?

A man is under trial for possession of Ganja in December 2016, in the state capital. The acused, Sabu was taken into custody by the Cantonment Police in Thiruvananthapuram and a case is registered.

Sabu was allegedly found to have been in possession of 125 gm of ganja. Of this, 100 gm was sent for scientific examination and 25 gm was kept as evidence in the case and stored in a court room located in the Thiruvananthapuram Magistrate Court.

Things went for a toss when the trial started. As part of the process, when the examination of the evidence stored in the court room was done, it was noticed that half of the evidence had disappeared; and when it was asked how that happened, the prosecution said that may be the rats gnawed into it.

While it is evidence that matters to the court, the question now is if the rats have worked hard enough to save Sabu.

20230218-123005

