Ratul Puri sent to 6 days’ ED custody

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday sent businessman Ratul Puri to a six-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case.

Special CBI judge Sanjay Garg pronounced the order.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puri in the AgustaWestland case.

The ED early on Tuesday had arrested Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and a former Executive Director of Moser Baer, in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

The agency took the action after filing a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Puri and others late on Monday night based on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR.

The CBI had booked Ratul Puri, his company, his father and Managing Director Deepak Puri, Directors Nita Puri (Ratul’s mother and Kamal Nath’s sister), Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

The ED also wants to question Ratul Puri in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

