Ratul Puri’s ED custody extended by 4 more days

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) A Delhi court on Friday extended the ED custody of businessman Ratul Puri for four more days in a money laundering case related to a bank fraud connected to his company Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL).

Ratul was arrested by the ED on August 20 after a money laundering case was filed against him and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL).

Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was sent to six days ED custody by a Delhi court, which on Monday extended his custody by four more days. He was produced before Special CBI Judge Sanjay Garg on Friday.

The ED’s special counsels Vikas Garg and D.P. Singh had on Monday argued in court how Puri’s counsel Vijay Agarwal was trying his best to delay and jeopardise the probe.

On Friday, Agarwal said: “In an endeavour to cooperate with the ED, without admitting any of the pleas in the matter, we are not opposing his remand.”

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) D.P. Singh said 11 more witnesses had to be confronted and therefore sought extension of Ratul’s custody.

The CBI had booked Ratul Puri, his company, his father and Managing Director Deepak, Directors Nita Puri (his mother and Kamal Nath’s sister), Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

The ED also wants to question Ratul Puri in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

