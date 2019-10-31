Raucous reception for Trump at UFC event in NY

New York, Nov 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump was met with raucous boos as he attended a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in New York, it was reported on Sunday.

The President attended the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event with high-ranking Republicans and his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, reports the BBC.

The reception was however, mixed on Saturday night, however, with cheers and clapping heard from some spectators, and boos and profanities from others.

Signs reading “Remove Trump” and “Impeach Trump” were also spotted in the crowd.

As video of the crowd spread on social media, his son Donald Trump Jr hit back on Twitter, saying the reception had been “overwhelmingly positive” and that UFC President Dana White – a long-time friend of the President’s – had called it “the most electrifying entrance he’s seen in 25 years”.

A small anti-Trump protest was also held at the Madison Square Garden arena where the event was being held.

The development came after the President was greeted with boos and loud chants of “lock him up”, referring to the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, when he and First Lady Melania Trump made an appearance at the baseball World Series in Washington D.C. on October 27.

–IANS

ksk/