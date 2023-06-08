ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Raveena felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

Filmmaker Onir was felicitated by actress Raveena Tandon with the prestigious Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award at the opening ceremony of the 14th Kashish International Queer Film Festival for his film ‘Pine Cone’, recently. The event celebrated diversity, inclusion, and the power of cinema.

The film explores the complexities of queer relationships, pushing the boundaries of societal norms and shedding light on the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Kashish Rainbow Award holds a special significance for Onir in the light of Pride Month and the recent debate around same-sex marriage.

Onir said: “This award is incredibly special, not only because it is Pride Month, but also because it’s Kashish , and it’s special that this award of love happens in My city … Mumbai. I thank Kashish Film Festival and Sridhar for this award. I am humbled.”

Onir also expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Raveena Tandon, who has been his steadfast friend and supporter for the past 23 years.

“I am happy to receive this award from my friend Raveena who is a lifelong ally. And I am happy that in the audience today is my friend, my biggest support system, my Nikhil, my business partner Sanjay Suri.”

