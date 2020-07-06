Raveena Tandon relives ‘bachpan ki yaadein’

Actress Raveena Tandon has been reliving her childhood moments during the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared how she is currently spending time with her children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan.

“Our lockdown hobby! Back to my childhood days, when we played with mekanos. Rasha and I make them and then Ranbirvardhan fits in a board and codes it and makes them run! loving it! #bachpankiyaadien,” she shared.

Along with it, Raveena posted a few pictures in which she is seen playing mecanno.

On the film front, Raveena will be soon seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”. She will portray a character named Ramika Sen. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, the antagonist. The movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”, which starred Kannada star Yash.