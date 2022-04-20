ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raveena Tandon high on ‘KGF Chapter 2’ success

Actress Raveena Tandon, who played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release ‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ is currently riding high on the success of the film. She says she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer.

Speaking about the love she has received from her fans, superstar Raveena Tandon said: “It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen.”

She added: “She is strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!”

Raveena will next be seen in ‘Ghudchadi’, a romantic comedy.

