The state of Maharashtra in India saw an upheaval in the political scene with the change in leadership and a lot of politics playing out.

Among the many changes happening, one of them was a change in the decision pertaining to a Metro train line, which will have one line cut through the forest of Aarey in Mumbai (one of the few widespread green spaces in the city)

Many celebrities like Raveena Tandon and Dia Mirza have vocally objected to this decision owing to the impact it could have on the city’s lung space. Mumbai will lose one of its precious green spaces as most of the city is a concrete jungle with little to no green foliage.

However, netizens have not only disagreed with the celebrities they have also trolled these celebrities by pointing out that they have no idea how much that area needs development and how that stretch of Aarey road could use some better infrastructure and transport.

In the course of the trolling, many Twitteratis shamed Raveena Tandon for not having any empathy for middle class folks and their difficulties (The middle-class population will see some relief in terms of transport and connectivity with the new Metro line).

Raveena Tandon, though, is not one celebrity to hold back. She hit back at all those who tried to shame her and pointed out that at one point she too has taken public transport and commuted in the city like other girls.

She wrote, “Teen yrs, travelled in locals/buses, got eve teased, pinched, everything that most women go through, earned my first car in 92. Development is welcome, we have to be responsible, not only a project, but wherever we are cutting thru r forests, to safeguard environment/wildlife.”

Here is her tweet:

She also added to her tweet and wrote: “Everyone’s life is not a bed of roses. Everyone has struggled to reach somewhere. I’m sure you have a house/car too. The day heat waves/flooding/natural disasters strike, it’ll effect the common man first. Elitists will be the first to run away to their Swiss chalet.”

Her other tweet added to these points as she added: “All development is welcome jail one prays is that more is done to compensate for environmental loss/safeguarding of wildlife. India, today, prides herself with tiger count increase, but because of depleting forests road/rail kills of leopards and tigers are increasing. Im sure that our government will do their best to see everyone’s interest, safety and convenience, and will take the right decision and measures. Hoping for bright future for all our children, yours, mine everyone’s, this planet.ps-loving the plastic ban in effect!”