Raveena Tandon on Safari

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANSlife) Raveena Tandon recently travelled to the Satpura woods of Madhya Pradesh’s Bori Safari Lodge with her kid while enjoying a break from her hectic work schedule. The ardent wildlife enthusiast praises the Jehan Numa Wilderness staff for their welcoming hospitality in a post on her Instagram account, where she talks about how much she enjoyed her safari adventures with them. She is currently residing at the Jehan Numa Retreat in Bhopal, where she is filming her future movie.

She captioned her pictures as she posted on social media with, “Back to where my heart belongs…#satpuratigerreserve #borisafarilodge @jehannumawilderness thank you for the warm hospitality. Cheers here’s to a bunch of crazies who flew in from all over for a day in the jungle @saroshlodhi @rashathadani

