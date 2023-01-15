ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raveena Tandon pens emotional note after daughter’s school farewell

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon shared a series of pictures from her daughter Rasha Thadani’s farewell at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.

In the pictures, Raveena and her husband, Anil Thadani, are seen posing with their children and Karan Johar. Along with the pictures, Raveena penned down a note expressing her feelings about the special moment in her daughter’s life.

“Saying bye to the class of 2023 at #dais! What an emotional moment for all the moms and dads to see your baby grow up and actually prepare to now fly out of the nest! We wish you well and Godspeed #classof2023. Also was fun to see @karanjohar in his paternal avatar, ‘new parent at school’, enjoy Karan!”

Raveena adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, in 1995, and later in 2004, she got married to film distributor, Anil Thadani. The couple grew their family by welcoming two children, Rasha and Ranbir Thadani.

20230115-195802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chandan Roy Sanyal ventures into production, direction with upcoming movie ‘Suzie...

    Pankaj Tripathi to star in Vajpayee’s biopic

    Workaholic: Rohit Shetty hasn’t taken a holiday in 5 years

    Sanjay Bishnoi opens up on playing flamboyant grey character in ‘Thar’