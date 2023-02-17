ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raveena Tandon posts childhood pics as she remembers father on birthday

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Raveena Tandon shared a string of photographs from her childhood as she wished her late producer-director and father Ravi Tandon, who passed away last year, on his birth anniversary.

In her video collage featuring throwback photographs and new images with her father and family, Raveena also included an old photograph of her daughter Rasha posing with her grandfather.

Raveena captioned: “Happy Birthday, papa. Miss you.”

The first picture in the video compilation showed Raveena as a toddler in her father’s arms. The second photograph showed Raveena wearing a dress as her father carried her in his arms and they posed for the camera. She also posted a couple of solo photos of her father from recent events.

Raveena’s daughter held her grandfather’s hand as they posed together in an old photo the actor included in the montage. Her father passed away at the age of 87 in February last year.

20230217-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mallika Sherawat to debut in Tollywood with ‘Nagamati’

    Mickey Guyton sets tone for Super Bowl with rousing national anthem,...

    NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan for alleged drug links

    AR Rahman announces his digital music platform on his birthday