Raveena Tandon recreates ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with Norwegian group

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was seen dancing with Norwegian dance group Quick Style on her iconic number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared a video dancing with Raveena. The group start grooving to the beats of the song, while the actress joined them from behind.

Quick Style captioned the post: “Different when you do it with the originals.”

The track is from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. It was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The film was a major box office success, and went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of that year only behind ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’.

On the work front, Raveena will next be seen in ‘Ghudchadi’ directed by Binoy Gandhi. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon with Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles.

