Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who question her Padma Shri win

Actress Raveena Tandon was recently feted with India’s fourth highest civilian honour, Padmi Shri, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi for her contribution to Indian cinema.

However, a section of Internet users trolled the actress questioning the win. Now the actress has responded to the trolls saying that she will choose silence as she doesn’t want to give any importance to them.

Hitting back at the trolls the actress said that she is not bothered about people with a following of not more than 20 as they come with their own agenda. She said: “I don’t want to give any importance to them as they have their own agenda. The comments of a few, who have 20 followers and haven’t seen the work that I have done, will not diminish my body of work.”

The actress further said: “They only see the glamour; they don’t see the hard work and long hours we put in. We know how polarised things are on social media today, but others have sent such beautiful (wishes).”

Talking about the Padma awards ceremony, the actress and her family attended the gilded ceremony which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

