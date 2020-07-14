Raveena Tandon shoots from home amid Covid-19 pandemic

Actress Raveena Tandon recently did some work from home. She shot for an advertisement at her residence here.

The shoot happened with all the necessary precautions and minimum crew members. There were just two crew members present at her house amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“The working scenario has changed but as we say, change is the only constant. With the new normal and limited crew members, it took us lesser time to complete. Only two members were allowed in the house, one being the cameraman and the other was the sound recordist. They wore PPE kits and all their equipment was disinfected before they entered the house. I followed the social distancing norm with the crew members and I feel after this shoot, I am ready for the new normal,” Raveena shared her experience of shooting post lockdown.

On the big screen, Raveena will be soon seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”. The movie is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Kannada superstar Yash.