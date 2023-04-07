Actress Raveena Tandon was treated with a heartwarming message from her daughter Rasha Thadani on Friday after the former’s Padma award win. The actress was recently feted with the fourth highest civilian honour of India – Padma Shri in Delhi for her achievements and contribution to cinema.

Beaming with joy and pride, Rasha had accompanied her mother to the event.

Taking to her Instagram, Rasha celebrated her mother’s big win through a special message. Sharing the two pictures from the event, she penned a lengthy note for her mother as she wrote in the caption: “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the Republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving (sic).”

She further mentioned in her note: “I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and me to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

20230407-164805