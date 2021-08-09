Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who won a silver medal in men’s 57kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics, got a rousing reception on his return to India on Monday.

Dahiya, along with other members of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics, arrived at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. The seven medal winners at the Olympics will be felicitated at a function at the Ashoka Hotel in Chanakyapuri.

Many supporters of Dahiya, waving congratulatory posters and the Indian flag, thronged the IGI airport to celebrate and receive the wrestler.

The huge number of supporters from Nahri, Dahiya’s village in Sonipat, Haryana, waiting to get a glimpse of the 23-year-old meant that social distancing norms went for a toss.

With the bands playing different songs in the background, people with garlands and posters waited for the grappler to make his way through the airport.

Chants of “We are proud of you” to “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” rent the airport arrival zone as Dahiya arrived. He was received with garlands and a bouquet as people tried to take selfies with him.

Dahiya won silver at Tokyo after losing 4-7 to Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the final on Thursday.

–IANS

