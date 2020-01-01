Here’s a sneak peek of Ravi Dubey’s upcoming project ‘Aankde’

Actor Ravi Dubey on Thursday shared that he is coming up with a new project, titled “Aankde”.

“Kya aap bhi inn aankdon ke sataye hye hain? #Aankde #releasing 12th July,” Ravi wrote on social media along with a poster on which we can see the word ankde” written in Hindi.

“Aankde” is written and narrated by Ravi and the music is given by Shishir Samant. It has been presented by Ravi and his wife Sargun Mehta’s production company Dreamiyata Entertainment.

It is not clear what exactly “Aankde” is about. Many netizens have assumed that it might be a song about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before this, Ravi and Sargun have collaborated with rapper Badshah and singer Payal Dev on the song “Toxic”, the video of which was shot at the couple’s home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.