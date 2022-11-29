ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ravi Gossain joins the cast of ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Maachis’ actor Ravi Gossain has been roped in for the new show ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ which is all about the pain and agony of parents because of their children.

Ravi essays the role of Randeep, the second son of Dilpreet (Pankaj Berry) and Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar). As his one brother has already given them a lot of trouble, he tries everything to make them happy.

He is compassionate and caring but somewhere his brother’s qualities and excellence overshadows his personality and his character is a reflection of that complexity within his personality.

Ravi said: “The character has a lot to offer but also beholds the urge to be appreciated by his father as the second child who always feels overshadowed by his brother Mandeep’s excellence. He tends to believe others are better than him and cannot move on from failures.”

The actor has been part of TV shows like ‘Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein’ and later gained popularity for his roles in ‘Maachis’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’.

Speaking further about his character and inner conflict, he added: “This is a classic example of people who are struggling to be a better version of themselves but always seeking validation they fail to see for themselves. The variety of emotions that this character has is truly remarkable and I cannot wait to play this role.”

‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’ features Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana, Kaveri Priyam, and Jasjeet Babbar among others. It will be airing from December 12 on Sony SAB.

20221129-142803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Marathi film ‘Drishtant’ comprises visually-challenged cast

    Amitabh doesn’t act like a superstar on set, says director Rumy...

    Suchitra Pillai goes down memory lane on completion of 20 yrs...

    IANS Review: ‘Operation Romeo’: A blend of toxic masculinity and modern...