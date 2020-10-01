Ravi Kishan gets Y plus category security, thanks Yogi

Lucknow, Oct 1 (IANS) BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has been provided with the Y-plus category security following threats to life after he spoke out about the Bollywood-drug nexus links.

In a tweet on Thursday, the actor expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ravi Kishan thanked the Chief Minister for providing security for his ‘family and the people of his constituency’ and said that his voice would continue to echo people’s thoughts.

“Respected Maharaj ji, with my security in mind the Y+ category protection you have activated for me, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency has made us indebted to you and we thank you for it. My voice will continue to resonate in the House,” he tweeted.

The BJP MP has been speaking against the drug cartel that is active in Bollywood. His statements have drawn a backlash from celebrities including fellow MP, Jaya Bachchan.

–IANS

amita/dpb