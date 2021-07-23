Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Ravi Kishan and a few other MPs in the Lok Sabha are going to introduce a Private Member Bill on population control on Friday.

According to the List of Business prepared for the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Friday, between 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m., many MPs will bring Bills on different subjects.

Lok Sabha MPs Ravi Kishan, Sushil Kumar Singh, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Dr Alok Kumar Suman have informed the House about introducing the Private Member Bill on population control.

There has been a long-standing demand for strict laws to control the population in the country. Some states have started taking initiatives in this direction.

Uttar Pradesh and Assam have made preparations to give shape to the rules and regulations for population control in their states.

–IANS

nnm/rha/dpb