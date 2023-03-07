Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday criticised Rahul Gandhi over his statement in which he asked for America and Europe’s interference to restore democracy in India.

During his recent visit to London, Rahul Gandhi said at an event that the ‘US and Europe are not doing enough to restore democracy in India’ as they are ‘getting trade and money’ from the country.

Slammimg Rahul Gandhi during a Press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said, “What happens to you when you visit abroad? All dignity, all decency, democratic shame, you forget everything. Now, when the people of the country neither listen to you nor understand you, you go abroad and lament that India’s democracy is in danger.”

Prasad further stated, “Rahul Gandhi is saying that speaking is not allowed in India but he kept on speaking a lot in Bharat Jodo Yatra, abusing the PM. He gave a long speech in the Parliament itself. Now what can be done in this that the people of India neither listen to him nor understand him.”

Questioning Congress, Prasad said, “Rahul in his speeches has insulted India’s democracy, parliament, judiciary, defence system. Rahul said that America and Europe should interfere in India. We want to ask a question to Kharge ji and Sonia ji, do you support Rahul’s statement? If not, then disown it.”

“Rahul has spoken a lot about the Sangh. I had asked in Parliament whether he knew the full name of RSS as well? We are proud that today we are serving the country with the inspiration of RSS. RSS is a nationalist organisation which has been engaged in the service of the nation since 1925,” Prasad said.

The BJP leader said, “Your great grandfather was also against the Sangh, but today where have you reached in protest. Prasad claimed, Rahul is caught in the trap of Maoists, speak their language. You did not see how the Sangh served the people in Corona. You go abroad and call China a good neighbour.”

Prasad said, “At the time of your grandfather, the soldiers of the country went to fight China wearing cloth shoes. How strong is the country strategically today? The question is, does Rahul even understand these things?”

Regarding the CBI’s interrogation of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, the BJP leader said, “I do not want to say anything on the raid, but what kind of statements are being given by all the parties. I want to ask those parties who filed the PIL on Lalu Yadav regarding the fodder scam. This PIL was jointly filed by Sushil Modi and Rajeev Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.”

“The question is also with Nitish Babu, why did you break away from RJD in 2017? The answer to these scams could not be found, so today out of greed for power, they are opposing the investigation. You stop calling yourself good governance babu,” the BJP leader said.

