The Centre on Monday appointed Ravi Sinha, a 1988 Indian Police Service (IPS) officer as the new Secretary of the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW).

The government in an order said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ravi Sinha, IPS (CG:88), PSO, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat (SR) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing vice Shri Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) on completion of his tenure on 30.06.2023 for a tenure of 2 years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Sinha, a 1988 batch officer, has been known for his operational and spy skills.

