Ravi Teja: Crush the cheat day

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (IANS) Telugu star Ravi Teja ditched cheat day to indulge in some heavy duty workout.

In a monochrome picture he posted on Instagram, the actor is seen wearing a hoodie and lifting dumbbells.

“Crush the cheat day,” he captioned the picture.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like “Nee Kosam”, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam”, “Chiranjeevulu”,” Dubai Seenu”, “Krishna”, “Baladur” , “Neninthe” and “Raja The Great” among many others.

He was last seen on screen in the film “Disco Raja”, which released in January 2020. He will next be seen in “Krack”.

–IANS

dc/vnc