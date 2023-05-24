ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ first look

The first look of the Ravi Teja-starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao is out. It was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The Hindi version of the first-look motion teaser is dubbed by action star John Abraham.

Sharing the motion teaser on his social media, Ravi Teja captioned his post: “Name: NageswaraRao. Village: Stuartpuram! Welcoming you all to my zone … THE TIGER ZONE. Here’s The #TigerNageswaraRao First Look. See you at the cinemas this October 20th.”

The makers released the first-look poster as well. Ravi Teja looks like a tiger and seems to be roaring like one in it, with rugged get-up and a thick beard.

Helmed by Vamsee, the film has been bankrolled by ‘The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is the biopic of the notorious thief and is set in the ’70s in a village named Stuartpuram. The film also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai and Jisshu Sengupta in lead roles.

