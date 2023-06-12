ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Telugu star Ravi Teja, the Mass Maharaja in the Tollywood pecking order, scored the biggest solo hit of his career with ‘Dhamaka’, a People Media Factory production.

The star now collaborates again with the production house, which is now in the news for having picked up the ‘Adipurush’ rights in the two Telugu states for Rs 170 crore, for a more ambitious project helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Gattamneni.

The teaser shows Ravi Teja standing near a lake, his face partially visible, and then the title is revealed as ‘Eagle’.

The title is a striking one and its first glimpse establishes the world of the protagonist. It also reveals that the other prominent cast members are Anupama Parameshwaran, Navdeep, Madhubala and Kavya Thapar. Outstanding visuals are accompanied by a voluptuous musical score.

Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, who also doubles as the DOP and editor, the big-budget entertainer is being co-produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla. The dialogues are by Manibabu Karanam; Davzand is the music director.

The shoot of the movie is at present on in Hyderabad and it is well on its way for a Sankranti, 2024 release.

