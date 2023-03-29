ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ to release on October 20

Star Ravi Teja’s upcoming film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, which also features actor Anupam Kher, will be releasing on October 20.

Anupam took to Twitter, where he shared a poster of the film unveiling the release date.

For the caption, Anupam wrote: “My Telugu film’s #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @RaviTeja_offl is ready to Hunt the Box Office ?? HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho! ???? @DirVamsee @AbhishekOfficl #RenuDesai @NupurSanon @gaya3bh @Jisshusengupta @gvprakash @madhie1 @artkolla @SrikanthVissa @MayankOfficl @AAArtsOfficial.”

Ravi Teja’s maiden pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is under the direction of Vamsee.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a biopic of the notorious thief and is set in the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja’s body language, diction and getup are completely different in the never before seen character for the actor. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie.

