Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ to hit screens on April 7

Director Sudheer Varma’s upcoming action thriller ‘Ravanasura’, featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on April 7 next year.

Made on a grand scale by Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks, the film will feature five actresses — Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada.

Actor Sushanth too plays a pivotal role in the film, the makers of which released a new poster of the film.

Varma is presenting Teja in a never seen before role in the film. Teja plays the role of a lawyer in the movie, believed to to be high on action.

Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems together provide music for the film, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography and Srikanth is the editor.

20221025-160201

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

