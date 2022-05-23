Businessman-turned-politician Ravichandra Vaddiraju of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was Monday elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha in the by-election.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Rai declared Ravichandra elected uncontested as he was the only candidate who had filed the nomination.

Ravichandra, popularly known as Gayatri Ravi, is the founder and chief promoter of Gayatri Group. He had joined the TRS in April 2019 after unsuccessfully contesting the Assembly election from Warangal East constituency on Congress ticket in 2018.

Hailing from Mahabubabad district, Ravichandra is the president of Telangana Granite Quarry Owners Association. He is also the honorary President of the Telangana Munnuru Kapu All Association JAC and the National Union of Backward Castes.

The by-election was caused by the resignation of Banda Prakash Mudiraj after he was elected to the Telangana Legislative Council in December 2021.

May 23 was the last date for withdrawal of nominations and with Ravichandra being the only candidate in fray, he was declared elected unopposed. The polling was scheduled on May 30.

The TRS had last week announced three candidates including Ravichandra for three Rajya Sabha seats. The elections for two other seats are scheduled on June 10.

Hetero Drugs Chairman and Managing Director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy and Telangana Publications Private Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Divakonda Damodar Rao are also likely to be elected without contest as the TRS has the required strength in the Assembly.

