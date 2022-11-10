India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday expressed his delight after his wife Rivaba was picked as a BJP candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving Rivaba the opportunity.

“I am very happy for my wife who has received this opportunity to serve people. I am very grateful to Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji for the faith they have shown and ensuring what is best for the people of Gujarat. I am sure she will do a great job in doing what is best for the citizens,” said Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia due to a knee injury he suffered during the Asia Cup this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Rivaba from Gujarat’s Jamnagar North constituency, in place of sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha) in the December Assembly elections.

Hakubha was a turncoat, having left the Congress to join the BJP in 2017 and won the Assembly elections on BJP symbol. He was hoping that the party would renominate him in this election, but it has not happened.

