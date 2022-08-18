INDIASCI-TECH

Razorpay acquires offline payments firm Ezetap for up to $200 mn

NewsWire
0
0

Fintech services platform Razorpay on Thursday announced it has acquired offline payments services provider Ezetap, becoming one of the few companies globally with a significant online and offline presence in payments.

According to sources, the deal size is around $150-200 million. This marks Razorpay’s sixth and biggest acquisition to date.

The Ezetap Team of around 300 employees will join Razorpay and work as an independent business unit.

“We believe that the businesses of tomorrow will not distinguish between physical and digital channels and will expect a unified payment experience through a single integrated platform,” said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay.

Ezetap provides software for financial technologies, including point of sales (POS) solutions, billing, loyalty solutions among others, enablingAbusinesses to accept payments in-store and on-delivery.

It currently serves over 500,000 touchpoints, including Amazon and BigBasket, and works closely with banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Axis, among others, processing over $10 billion in annual transactions on its platform.

“We join Razorpay’s suite of products to collectively offer businesses the best-in-class omni-channel payments experience and are excited at the limitless possibilities that together both the companies are looking to explore in the omnichannel payment world,” said Byas Nambisan, CEO of Ezetap.

Prior to this, Razorpay acquired fintech startup IZealiant Technologies, Malaysia-based Curlec, TERA Finlabs, Opfin and Thirdwatch.

With a $80 billion total payment value (TPV) as of April, Razorpay is eyeing a 10-12 million merchant base by next year.

20220818-091205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will try to rectify the mistakes we made at Edgbaston: Rahul...

    2 minor boys electrocuted in UP district

    Undisclosed credits worth Rs 20,353 cr detected via Panama, Paradise paper...

    Mam served Indian Army for 34 years in brother’s name