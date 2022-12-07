BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

RBI hikes repo rate to 6.25%, 5th increase in a row

NewsWire
0
0

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent with immediate effect, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced.

It is the fifth straight rate hike by the central bank in this financial year. Prior to this, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 bps in an off-cycle meeting in May and 50 bps in June, August and September.

The MPC raised the retail inflation forecast for October-December 2022 period to 6.6 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

The retail inflation forecast for January-March 2023 period was raised to 5.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent.

The MPC though retained the retail inflation forecast for the first quarter of 2023-24 at 5 per cent and has kept it at 5.4 per cent for the second quarter of FY24.

Striking an optimistic note on the rupee, Das said in his speech that the currency has appreciated by 3.2 per cent during April-October in real terms, even as major currencies have depreciated.

“Rupee should be allowed to find its level,” he said.

FDI inflows rose to $22.7 billion in April to October 2022 from $21.3 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Slowing external demand weighing on India’s merchandise exports, he noted further.

“Size of our forex reserves is comfortable and has increased and they stand at $561.2 billion as on December 2,” Das informed.

20221207-105605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance Power board approves preferential issue of shares, warrants to Reliance...

    45 exhibitors to display latest gadgets at 4th India Boat &...

    Longest pause in weeks, no change in fuel prices for 3...

    Kohli-backed Digit Insurance soars in valuation after capital influx